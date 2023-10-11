Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 4,136 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Trading Down 0.5 %

FIVE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 203,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,765. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

