Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 4,415,623 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415,623 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABEV remained flat at $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,617,516. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
