Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 559,732 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,732 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.27% of Smartsheet worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 305,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,953. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,864,502 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

