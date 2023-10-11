Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 63,828 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,828 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $64,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2 %

MELI stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,255.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

