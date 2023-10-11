Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247,401 shares during the period. Coupang comprises approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.17% of Coupang worth $52,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after purchasing an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

