Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 346,883 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

EOG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. 823,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.