Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,939,485 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.58% of Range Resources worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 741,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

