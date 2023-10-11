Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,019. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

