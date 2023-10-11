Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,565 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 427,792 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Transocean worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 in the last three months. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

