Critical Comparison: Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) versus CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV)

CTX Virtual Technologies and Vislink Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -29.89, meaning that its share price is 3,089% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Vislink Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.29 -$13.54 million ($74.07) -0.05

Profitability

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -48.84% -29.75% -24.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CTX Virtual Technologies and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vislink Technologies beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products. The company also provides miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, an aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units; WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders; TrolleyLive RemotePro for remote live broadcasts; and IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new monetization opportunities. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

