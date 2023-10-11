CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. 1,057,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,583 shares of company stock worth $54,391,542 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

