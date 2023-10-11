Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Crown worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. 179,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

