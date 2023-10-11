CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,126 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CSX worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 4,117,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,125,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

