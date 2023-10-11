CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

CSX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

