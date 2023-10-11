CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

