CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

