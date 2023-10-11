CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

TXN traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,546. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

