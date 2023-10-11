CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 646 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,732. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

