CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. The company had a trading volume of 457,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,117. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

