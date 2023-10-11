CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.