CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,879. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.53 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average is $240.47.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores



Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.



