Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %

CYCC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

