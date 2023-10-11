Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %
CYCC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.