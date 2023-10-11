Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

