Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

