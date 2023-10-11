Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 74.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,562 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 69.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

