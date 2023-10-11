Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $951,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 326.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

