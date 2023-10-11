Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

