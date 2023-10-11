Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.11. 487,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

