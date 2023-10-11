Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.30. 569,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,014. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

