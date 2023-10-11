Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,115.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 754,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,955. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

