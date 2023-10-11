David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $370.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,879,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,391,242. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

