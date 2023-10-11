Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.18. 366,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

