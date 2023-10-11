Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

