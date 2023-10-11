Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 403,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,761. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
