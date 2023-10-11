Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 403,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,761. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 8,132.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.