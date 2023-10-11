DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,813 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up about 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of DoorDash worth $86,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,455,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,165 shares of company stock worth $74,156,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.6 %

DASH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

