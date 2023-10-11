Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $97,987,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 748,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

