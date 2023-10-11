EA Series Trust Invests $7.44 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.66. The stock had a trading volume of 783,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $234.46 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.