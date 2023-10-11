EA Series Trust Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.07% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.