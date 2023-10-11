EA Series Trust Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. 2,457,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,735. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

