EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,107 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,815. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

