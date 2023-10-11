EA Series Trust Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 12.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,606,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,151. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.