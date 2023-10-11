EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 17,723 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.49. 345,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.51 and its 200-day moving average is $387.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

