Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Educational Development stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Energy
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.