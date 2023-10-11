Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $79.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.35.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $82.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

