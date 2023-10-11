Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.89. 152,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

