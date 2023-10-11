Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $673.00. The stock had previously closed at $579.31, but opened at $596.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company shares last traded at $598.49, with a volume of 893,714 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $569.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

