Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $21.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.75. 2,533,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $605.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

