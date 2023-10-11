Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE LLY traded up $24.69 on Wednesday, reaching $604.00. 1,051,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $604.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.