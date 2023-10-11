Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 442,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,413. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

