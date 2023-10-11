Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 703,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

